Accused to face retrial over father-in-law’s murder
-after jury split on guilt
Alvin Gounga now faces a retrial after a jury failed to arrive at a unanimous verdict on the charge that he murdered his father-in-law, whom he is alleged to have shot with an arrow and bow.
After deliberating for a little over three hours, the jury foreman informed the court of Justice Roxane George that the jurors had been unable to arrive at a unanimous verdict.
