Accused in Laing Avenue shooting to stand trial for attempted murder

Stafrei Alexander, accused of shooting at another man, was yesterday committed to stand trial by a city magistrate for attempted murder.

The charge against Alexander stated that he discharged a loaded firearm with the intent to murder Curtis Thom, at Laing Avenue, George-town, on March 23, 2015.

Alexander was committed to stand trial by Magistrate Leron Daly after she overruled a no-case submission that was made by his attorney last week. Alexander is to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

On the day of the shooting, Thom had ventured into his yard to feed his dog and was shot multiple times about his body.