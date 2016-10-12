Association formed to ensure Guyanese benefit fairly from oil and gas

Promising to be a voice of the citizenry that will not only assist in the creation of employment opportunities but ensure there is transparency and equitable distribution of benefits from the nascent oil and gas sector here, the Guyana Oil and Gas Association was last evening launched at the Marriott Hotel.

The organisation wants to assure the nation that it will never be an elite club for only the “wealthy boys and girls” and that the people of Guyana should take it to task if ever they see them slipping.

“Our mandate has to be accountable to membership and to…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.