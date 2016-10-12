Barbadian jailed over bid to smuggle cocaine in women’s undergarments
Kyle Archer, the Barbadian traveller who was caught trying to smuggle cocaine in women’s undergarments strapped to his legs, was on Monday sentenced to four years in jail.
Archer, 22, was sentenced after he appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and pleaded guilty to having in his possession 904 grammes of cocaine for trafficking. In addition to the four-year sentence, the magistrate fined him $30,000.
According to a police statement, around 1.15 pm on Sunday, Archer, who was an outgoing passenger destined for Barbados, was arrested by ranks of the Guyana Police Force at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport after the cocaine, wrapped in the women’s undergarments, was found strapped to his legs.
