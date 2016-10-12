Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet yesterday took a decision to have Attorney-General Basil Williams prepare a report to explain the compulsory acquisition of two plots of land at Carmichael and Middle streets belonging to High Commissioner to Canada Clarissa Riehl and the Beharry Group of Com-panies, while the latter is preparing a legal challenge.
Sources told Stabroek News that the issue was discussed at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, where a decision was taken to “have an explanation sought on the matter” before a decision on the way forward is made.
Sources close to Riehl said that she was not aware
