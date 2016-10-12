Calypsonian Lord Canary dead at 79
Calypsonian Malcolm ‘Lord Canary’ Corrica, who had also served as a minister of government and parliamentarian under the former PNC administration, died on Monday.
He was 79.
Corrica was on Monday rushed by his children to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre after complaining of feeling unwell.
His daughter, Pamela Pierre, told Stabroek News that she and her
