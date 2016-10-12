Fire damages LBI community centre’s fence
The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) will be reconstructing the fence of the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre Ground, after sections were damaged by a grass fire last week Monday.
Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo Paul Bhim yesterday said the company would have to reconstruct the fence since the centre is still owned and managed…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping
Comments
About these comments