GGMC issues cease work order to dredge owner after fatal Rock Creek cave-in

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has issued a cease-work order to dredge owner Everton Daly, who operates the mine where Keon Wilson was killed in a pit cave-in last Saturday.

A source close to the GGMC told Stabroek News that the order was issued after the cave-in and would stay in effect until the end of the ongoing investigation. Since the accident, the Ministry of Natural Resources has ordered a Commission of Inquiry into the…