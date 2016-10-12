GGMC issues cease work order to dredge owner after fatal Rock Creek cave-in
The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has issued a cease-work order to dredge owner Everton Daly, who operates the mine where Keon Wilson was killed in a pit cave-in last Saturday.
A source close to the GGMC told Stabroek News that the order was issued after the cave-in and would stay in effect until the end of the ongoing investigation. Since the accident, the Ministry of Natural Resources has ordered a Commission of Inquiry into the
