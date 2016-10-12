Kitty man charged over $10M land fraud
A Kitty man was yesterday asked to post $1.5 million bail for his release after he was charged with falsely obtaining $10 million to purchase a plot of land.
The charge read to Rajesh Sahadeo stated that on September 7, 2015, at Georgetown, he conspired to obtain $10 million, by way of a Republic Bank cheque from Lloyd Singh, on the pretence that he knew Shaneann Boston, also known as Venice LaRose, was in the position to sell a plot of land…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping
Comments
About these comments