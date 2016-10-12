Kitty man charged over $10M land fraud

A Kitty man was yesterday asked to post $1.5 million bail for his release after he was charged with falsely obtaining $10 million to purchase a plot of land.

The charge read to Rajesh Sahadeo stated that on September 7, 2015, at Georgetown, he conspired to obtain $10 million, by way of a Republic Bank cheque from Lloyd Singh, on the pretence that he knew Shaneann Boston, also known as Venice LaRose, was in the position to sell a plot of land…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.