Mediation training aims at backlog of cases
The Riverdale Mediation Limited on Monday began a five-day Mediation Training programme at the Marriott Hotel.
GINA said that participants were drawn from the Child Protection Services, and include welfare, labour and legal officers among others. The training is facilitated by Coordinator of the Riverdale Mediation Limited, Hilary Linton.
Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence, while delivering remarks at the opening session said, “It is a fact that on a daily basis our probation officers and social workers including our child care and protection workers, are faced with a multiplicity of issues for which they are not adequately prepared. Even I, am stunned with some of the issues which pass across my desk…so as we traverse the regions I believe what is learnt here will help us”.
Lawrence said the Government of Guyana applauds the Government of Canada for funding the training.
