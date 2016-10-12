Mentally challenged Corentyne woman commits suicide

A mentally challenged Corentyne woman consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday around 5 pm and succumbed on Monday.

Chandrawattee Sepulveda Quiroz, 51, of Number 69 Village, Corentyne ingested a poisonous substance shortly after returning from an appointment with a health professional.

According to relatives of Quiroz, she had suffered from …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.