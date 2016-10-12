New KFC franchise to open next week

Guyanese will by next week be biting into Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) as its new local franchise holder, the Beharry Group of Companies, gears for the opening.

“With regards to KFC you will be seeing its opening by next week,” Suresh Beharry, of the Beharry Group, told Stabroek News last evening when asked if the opening would be before 2016 ended.

He informed that he had only recently returned to the country as he had been overseas tying up plans for the re-branding of the company here.

The new KFC will be set up at Regent and Hincks streets and on Vlissengen Road

In August 2013, KFC and Pizza Hut outlets were forced to close after regional representatives of Yum! Brands visited and found poor hygiene practices. At that time, the franchise was held by Friendship Hotel & Restaurant Holdings Limited headed by businessman Deo Singh.