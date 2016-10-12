Origin of second Gafoors fire still unknown, says Fire Chief

The origin of Monday’s fire that gutted a bond at the Gafoors Houston Complex has not yet been determined, according to Fire Chief Marlon Gentle.

The fire came six months after a massive blaze ravaged 60 percent of the same complex, leaving billions of dollars’ worth of damage and scores of employees having to be redeployed to other branches across the country.

Executive Chairman of the Company Sattaur Gafoor, when questioned …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.