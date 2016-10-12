Ramdin, Pollard axed for Zimbabwe Tri-Nations

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies selectors have axed Denesh Ramdin and Kieron Pollard for next month’s Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe.

Neither player was among a 15-man One-Day International squad announced Wednesday by the West Indies Cricket Board for the tour which runs from November 12-27, and also features Sri Lanka.

The squad will be captained by Jason Holder.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels.