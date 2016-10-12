Two new city councillors sworn-in
There are two new faces on the Georgetown City Council.
Selwyn Smartt, of Team Benschop for Mayor and Khame Prakash Sharma, of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, recently took the oath of office and joined 28 other individuals representing the residents of Georgetown on the council.
Smartt, who was sworn in on Monday, replaces …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Venezuela says doing overflights of Essequibo for mapping
Comments
About these comments