Accident ‘hotspot’ on Linden Highway patched

A damaged section of the Linden-Soeskdyke High-way near Bamia Creek, considered dangerous because of several recent road fatalities, was patched yesterday and Region Ten Chairman Renis Morian said there is need for a regulatory body to ensure that overweight, heavy-duty trucks are not traversing the road.

Two weeks ago, Abeola Gomes was the most recent casualty of the highway after the vehicle she was travelling in, PTT 1325, lost control on hitting a depression and toppled several times. Prior to that, on June 25, Ishaan Caines, a police constable, died around the same area after losing control of his vehicle and on May 2, Rawle Adams also lost control of his vehicle in the same vicinity. Numerous other accidents have been recorded around the Bamia Creek area.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.