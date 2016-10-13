Bribery accused businessman to be served statements on Friday

Statements will be served on Friday to Veerasammy Narine, the businessman charged with attempting to bribe a police officer.

Police Prosecutor Preston John told the court yesterday that owing to investigations in the matter being incomplete, the statements will have to be handed over to the defence on the next court date.

Yesterday’s hearing was before Magistrate Brenden Glasford during the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court night court proceedings. He adjourned the matter to October 14.

It is alleged that Narine of 36-37 Robb and Cummings streets, on August 20, at the Criminal Investigation Department, Eve Leary, corruptly offered to Police Officer Suraj Singh $400,000 as a reward or inducement to show favour to Dennis Veerasammy.

Narine was subsequently released on $200,000 bail, which was granted by the High Court.

During Narine’s arraignment in August, the prosecution said that the accused met with witnesses in relation to a murder case in the Berbice area.