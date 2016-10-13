Cabinet axes land takeover
Cabinet has decided that orders to compulsorily acquire private lands on Carmichael Street to extend the Ministry of Legal Affairs will be rescinded, well-placed sources said yesterday.
Sources say that cabinet reached this decision on Tuesday even though it has also asked Attorney General Basil Williams for an explanation of the orders for acquisition. Williams is to prepare a report on the matter but this newspaper was unable to ascertain when it is to be submitted.
Williams had confirmed last Friday that under The Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes Act, government was seeking to acquire lands owned by Guyana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Clarissa Riehl and her husband and the Beharry Group of Companies.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Comments
About these comments