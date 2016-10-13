Cabinet axes land takeover

Cabinet has decided that orders to compulsorily acquire private lands on Carmichael Street to extend the Ministry of Legal Affairs will be rescinded, well-placed sources said yesterday.

Sources say that cabinet reached this decision on Tuesday even though it has also asked Attorney General Basil Williams for an explanation of the orders for acquisition. Williams is to prepare a report on the matter but this newspaper was unable to ascertain when it is to be submitted.

Williams had confirmed last Friday that under The Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes Act, government was seeking to acquire lands owned by Guyana's High Commissioner to Canada, Clarissa Riehl and her husband and the Beharry Group of Companies.