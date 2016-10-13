Cannabis charge against caretaker dismissed
A city magistrate yesterday dismissed a charge of cannabis possession against Nigel Duke, a caretaker who had been charged along with his common-law wife, in June.
The charge against Duke and his wife, Sharda Muhammed stated that on June 15, at Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt, they were in possession of 2.738 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
