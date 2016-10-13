Equipment for parking meters project here

The equipment for the first phase of the installation of the National Parking System/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS) Metered Parking System in Georgetown has already arrived and SCS plans to begin installation of the first phase of 3,400 spaces in November, “once there is no unexpected delay in the clearance of the equipment.”

Public Relations consultant for NPS/SCS Kit Nascimento explained to Stabroek News that NPS/SCS will be investing US$10 Million for a full scale roll out of 400 state-of-the-art multi-space parking meters.

These meters will include Strada Evolution parking meters and Strada Bank Note Acceptor parking meters manufactured by Parkeon, the leading global manufacturer of parking meters and related analytical and monitoring platforms.