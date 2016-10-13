Equipment for parking meters project here
The equipment for the first phase of the installation of the National Parking System/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS) Metered Parking System in Georgetown has already arrived and SCS plans to begin installation of the first phase of 3,400 spaces in November, “once there is no unexpected delay in the clearance of the equipment.”
Public Relations consultant for NPS/SCS Kit Nascimento explained to Stabroek News that NPS/SCS will be investing US$10 Million for a full scale roll out of 400 state-of-the-art multi-space parking meters.
These meters will include Strada Evolution parking meters and Strada Bank Note Acceptor parking meters manufactured by Parkeon, the leading global manufacturer of parking meters and related analytical and monitoring platforms.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Comments
About these comments