Essequibo man jailed for 20 years for killing wife

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry on Monday in Essequibo sentenced a man to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife.

Annirude (only name) was accused of murdering his wife Hemwantie Annirude, whose body was found at their Lima Sands, Essequibo home on February 14, 2015. However, on Monday, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to reports, a neighbour had heard the couple quarrelling on the night of February 13, and then she heard what sounded like lashes being administered and the wife hollering “ow, ow.” Shortly after there were no other sounds and the next day when the woman was found dead in the house, her husband was arrested.

A post-mortem examination performed by Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on the body of the 37-year-old Hemwantie, gave the cause of death as asphyxia due to compression to the neck.