Following dismissals, DTL tells GAWU of sale or restructuring
In the wake of the dismissal of 11 workers, management of Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) met with the Guyana Agricultural & General Workers Union (GAWU) and presented the option of selling or restructuring the operations.
An official from GAWU told Stabroek News that the company was looking at “having a new buyer or restructuring the operations with a view to have more contractors doing various work.”
Over one week ago the company had issued letters of termination to eight of the workers who protested in front of its head office in Georgetown on October 3 over their salary.
