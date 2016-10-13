Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court

An indictment for 12 counts of murder is expected to be read tomorrow morning to the five men accused of the massacre of a dozen people, including three police officers, at Bartica in 2008.

The matter which is before Justice Roxane George at the High Court in Georgetown, is scheduled to commence at 9 with the empanelment of a jury, after which the trial is set to begin.

A number of pretrial legal and administrative matters, which have to be taken care of, delayed the case from commencing yesterday as was previously announced by the court.

Mark Royden Williams called 'Durant Williams,' Dennis Williams called 'Anaconda,' Clebert Reece called 'Chi Chi,' Michael Caesar and Roger Simon were committed to stand trial back in 2011 for the murders of nine civilians and three policemen, which were carried out on February 17, 2008 in Bartica.