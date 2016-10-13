Man shot on West Front Road by cyclist
A man was shot in his back by men on a bicycle last night while he was standing on the West Front Road, a short distance away from his mother’s home.
Listed as critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital, is Wayne Jackson Wharton, 25, of 277 Onderneeming, West Coast Demerara.
The shooting took place at approximately 8:00 pm, relatives of Wharton told Stabroek News as they were waiting outside of the hospital to receive further information on his condition.
