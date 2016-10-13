Ministry `gravely concerned’ at dismissal of 11 DTL workers

The Ministry of Natural Resources today said that it is “gravely concerned” about the recent dismissal of 11 workers of Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) for engaging in a protest against the company.

In a statement, it said that it is hoped that the company and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) can amicably and speedily resolve the matter.

The ministry said that it is also concerned about unconfirmed reports in sections of the media that the company will be winding up its operations and at Mabura and closing by the end of 2016. The Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) has been mandated to investigate and provide a report, the statement said.

In the interim, the statement said that the Government through the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the GFC, will seek new investors to operate the concessions held by Demerara Timbers Ltd. in a manner that is sustainable, environmentally friendly and respectful of workers’ rights.