New Amsterdam town council cleaning vacant lots, tackling solid waste – health officer
The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) has taken a decision to enter and clean the vacant lots filled with bushes in the town.
Environmental Health Officer attached to the M&TC Ackloo Ramsudh, in an interview with Stabroek News said that the cost of that initiative will be added to the rates of the owners of those properties.
"One lot has already been cleaned; it's a very big lot," Ramsudh revealed. "That lot has been an eyesore for a number for years…"
