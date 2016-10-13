No compulsory acquisition of Carmichael St lots – Williams
Attorney-General Basil Williams today said that there has been no compulsory acquisition of the two small lots of land on Carmichael Street, while stating that to engage owners whose lands are under consideration with a view of their acquisition on the question of purchasing them by private sale, could “open one to severe recrimination” if not done under the protection of a Section 4 order as was published in the gazette on September 24, 2016.”
Williams today distributed a statement to the media in which he maintained that his ministry was following through with a process that was initiated by the PPP/C administration
