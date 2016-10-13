Police say serious crimes down 21%
-road deaths at 100
The Guyana Police Force says it has recorded a 21% decrease in serious crimes at the end of September, 2016 compared to the same period last year.
In a release yesterday, the police said that here was a 9% reduction in reports of murder; a 5% drop in gun-related robberies; a 17% decrease in armed robberies where other instruments were employed; a 15% decline in robberies where no instruments were used; a 25% decrease in robbery with violence; a 4% decrease in robbery with aggravation; a 33% drop in larceny from the person; a 19% fall in rape; a 13% decrease in burglary and a 21% decrease in break and enter and larceny respectively.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
