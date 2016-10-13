PPP/C to boycott Granger speech to Parliament
-over suspension of Duncan
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will today boycott President David Granger’s address to parliament because it believes it is hypocritical to listen to him speak on democracy.
“You then come tomorrow to the Parliament which is the place our laws are born…our democracy is protected and then lecture us on good governance?” Leader of the Opposition and former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday questioned.
“It will be a dereliction of our duties as MPs to sit and listen to another lecture on good governance when the President, the Executive, cannot respect the holder of a constitutional post and give him a fair hearing in this country,” he added. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
