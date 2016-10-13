Prison warder charged with assaulting minor

A member of the Guyana Prison Service was yesterday placed on self-bail by a city magistrate, after he denied a charge of assaulting a child.

The court room of Magistrate Brenden Glasford, during the night court proceedings, heard that on October 7, at the 44 Minibus Park, George Solomon, 39, of Lot 10 Den Amstel West Coast Demerara, unlawfully assaulted a minor. Solomon, a father of two children, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Attorney George Thomas, who represented Solomon, requested that his client be placed on reasonable bail. He also added that his client will co-operate with the police if they need him to.

According to the prosecution, the virtual complainant and her mother were at the minibus park when the defendant approached them and allegedly told the minor that she was playing hard to get, and a scuffle ensued.

Magistrate Glasford reassigned the case for October 17, after he granted bail to Solomon.