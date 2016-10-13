Shooting did not occur in front of Dynasty night club – owner

The owners of Dynasty Night Club and Sports Bar on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt are disturbed over reports that a man was shot one week ago in front of their business place and later died.

Gregory Anthony Garraway, 25, of Russell Street, Charlestown, Georgetown had in fact suffered gunshot injuries on the Public Road on Mandela Avenue between two other business places; Wings and Things and Black Chinee.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.