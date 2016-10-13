Sustainable Development Framework launched for Indigenous Villages

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs yesterday launched the Sustainable Development Agreement Framework (SDAF) for Amerindian villages.

In 2015, the UN General Assembly agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which followed the Millennium Development Goals, setting global targets up to the year 2030.

With the SDG as a guide, the framework, communities will design and implement projects that are linked to the achievement of the key goals in their communities. Additionally, villages will be required to produce a 10-year Community Development Plan (CDP), where programmatic areas will be outlined, projects and targets prioritized based on the respective CDP’s and an effective feedback mechanism employed.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.