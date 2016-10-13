Taxi driver accused of wounding says complainant threatened him with gun

A Bel Air taxi driver accused of wounding told a city court on Wednesday that the complainant had stolen his motorbike and threatened him with a firearm.

It was alleged that Shawn Persaud, 45, of Bel Air Village, on September 27, at Bel Air, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Lloyd Johnson.

Persaud, after being read the charge and entering a plea of not guilty, expressed shock that charges had been instituted against him, stating that Johnson had come to his house and threatened him while armed, and had also stolen his motorbike from the mechanic, which he is yet to return.

Johnson, on the other hand, was read two charges of threatening language, of which it was alleged that, on September 27, at Bel Air, he made use of threatening language against Persaud and his significant other, Adoia Brooks. He denied both allegations.

Persaud was placed on $30,000 bail by Magistrate Beverley Bishop-Cheddie at the recently instituted night court, which was later changed to self-bail. When the matter of bail was brought up for Johnson, however, Prosecutor Shevon Jupiter raised objections, relating that the defendant had provided a different address to the court at Bel Air, rather than Sophia. Johnson said he had moved out in the days since the matter was filed.

Jupiter also related that Johnson has pending matters before the Providence Magistrate’s Court for firearm and ammunition possession, discharging a firearm with intent and receiving stolen articles.

Jupiter’s objection was supported by her colleague, David Goodridge, who related that the accused is known to the court and that police have, in the past, had issues with him attending hearings. This claim was strongly denied by Johnson.

Magistrate Bishop-Cheddie had the matter stood down to have trial begin Wednesday evening.

Several other matters involving threatening language and behaviour were brought before the court on Wednesday, including a matter involving neighbouring stall owners, Gavin Haynes and Ashanna Bobb.

Haynes and Bobb both pleaded guilty with explanation to using threatening language against the other. The altercation, according to the facts and what was related by the accused, stemmed from a confrontation between Bobb and the mother of Haynes’ children. The prosecution’s facts state that a knife was drawn against Bobb and a `cuss out’ ensued between the three.

Bobb admitted to cursing at the individuals but Haynes denied Bobb’s claims that he had threatened, among other things, to burn down her stall.

As a result of his rejection of the claim, Haynes will be required to return to court on October 13th at 4pm for trial.

The Magistrate, however, ruled that Bobb pay a fine of $10,000, which she has been given two weeks to comply. The alternative is seven days imprisonment.