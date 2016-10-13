Wales family at wit’s end over noise nuisance from neighbours

The Rambeer family of Wales, West Bank Demerara say they are constantly being affected by loud music coming from the homes of four neighbours, despite the intervention of the police.

Recently, they said, during a drinking spree, one neighbour in particular was blasting music while consuming alcohol with friends and relatives and refused to turn it down.

"My baby was sick and was sleeping and I asked them to turn it down" but one of the neighbours' male relatives "asked if is a cross sleeping," a family member said. There are also other young children in the house.