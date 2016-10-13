Wales family at wit’s end over noise nuisance from neighbours
The Rambeer family of Wales, West Bank Demerara say they are constantly being affected by loud music coming from the homes of four neighbours, despite the intervention of the police.
Recently, they said, during a drinking spree, one neighbour in particular was blasting music while consuming alcohol with friends and relatives and refused to turn it down.
“My baby was sick and was sleeping and I asked them to turn it down” but one of the neighbours’ male relatives “asked if is a cross sleeping,” a family member said. There are also other young children in the house.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
-
Berbice joiner remanded over rape of girl, 8
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
-
Limited parking delaying supermarket investment at Giftland Mall, Beepat says
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
-
Hinds resigns as GWI Chairman
Comments
About these comments