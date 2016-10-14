Accused in fatal Cemetery Road accident denies reckless driving
Roger Bess, the driver who allegedly fatally struck an elderly man and injured two other persons on Cemetery Road last year, yesterday denied that he was driving recklessly.
The charge against Bess states that on January 1, 2015, he drove motor vehicle PNN 7977 in a manner that was dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 61-year-old George Barker.
“As I drove along Cemetery Road, I was driving at a rate of 20 to 25 km,” Bess said, while leading his defence in sworn testimony before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, after she found that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence against him and that a prima facie case was established.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments