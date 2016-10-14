Accused in fatal Cemetery Road accident denies reckless driving

Roger Bess, the driver who allegedly fatally struck an elderly man and injured two other persons on Cemetery Road last year, yesterday denied that he was driving recklessly.

The charge against Bess states that on January 1, 2015, he drove motor vehicle PNN 7977 in a manner that was dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 61-year-old George Barker.

"As I drove along Cemetery Road, I was driving at a rate of 20 to 25 km," Bess said, while leading his defence in sworn testimony before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, after she found that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence against him and that a prima facie case was established.