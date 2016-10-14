Bartica miner found in shallow grave

A young miner was found buried in a shallow grave along the 16 Miles Road in Bartica on Wednesday morning and it is suspected that he was robbed while transporting a quantity of raw gold for his employer and then killed.

Dead is Abraham Mohammed Khan, 24, a father of one who resided at Third Avenue, Bartica.

Police have been told that the attack on Khan occurred around 6pm on Tuesday. His body was found about 10am on Wednesday.