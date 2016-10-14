Canadian utility specialists to help GPL improve efficiency

Full-time utility specialists from Canada’s Manitoba Hydro International Ltd. (MHI) will be working with the local management of the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) under a three-year programme intended to improve the efficiency of the utility company.

MHI was awarded a three-year US$7.5M training, capacity building, and knowledge transfer contract with GPL, which will see the utility specialists as well as short term training support specialists on hand to help the utility move towards providing a reliable and sustainable service.

"This programme is intended to build capacity of the GPL's management and executives, capacity and competences in the area of international standards delivery of all managerial results in all functional areas, [and] implement best practices and international standards as it relates to the generation and delivery of electricity," Chairman of GPL's Board of Directors Robert Badal said yesterday.