Chief Accountant says memos for $600M in evaluations purportedly signed by Westford
-was unable to find records for activities
Andre Dazzell, the Chief Accountant at the Ministry of the Presidency, yesterday testified that 24 memos, dated from August, 2011 to April, 2015 and related to requests for funds amounting to nearly $600M for unknown evaluation exercises, were purportedly signed by former minister Jennifer Westford.
Dazzell was at the time testifying at the trial of Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings, who are charged with stealing over $600 million from the state under the former PPP/C government.
The trial restarted yesterday after months of delay, with state counsel Natasha Backer prosecuting along with police prosecutor Vishnu Hunt.
