Cook found stabbed to death at Linden home
The body of a cook was yesterday morning found in his bed at his Blue Berry Hill, Linden home with multiple stab wounds.
The body of Dillon Stellingburg, 49, was discovered around 7.15am by a friend, who decided to visit him after not seeing him around for several days.
The friend reportedly made several calls to Stellingburg that went unanswered and then noticed that a door to the house was opened. Upon entering, the friend found the man’s lifeless body on his bed.
He was stabbed five times about his body, including twice to the neck. Nothing was reported missing from the house.
An investigation has since been launched and up to last evening no arrest was made.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments