Cook found stabbed to death at Linden home

The body of a cook was yesterday morning found in his bed at his Blue Berry Hill, Linden home with multiple stab wounds.

The body of Dillon Stellingburg, 49, was discovered around 7.15am by a friend, who decided to visit him after not seeing him around for several days.

The friend reportedly made several calls to Stellingburg that went unanswered and then noticed that a door to the house was opened. Upon entering, the friend found the man’s lifeless body on his bed.

He was stabbed five times about his body, including twice to the neck. Nothing was reported missing from the house.

An investigation has since been launched and up to last evening no arrest was made.