Decomposed body found at Craig identified

The badly decomposed body of a man that was discovered on Wednesday afternoon at Craig Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara has been positively identified by relatives and the police are awaiting an autopsy to determine if his death was due to foul play.

The dead man was identified as 53-year-old Infant Forrester, called "Bolt and Nut," a farmer of Timehri, East Bank Demerara.