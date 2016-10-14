Decomposed body found at Craig identified
-cops awaiting autopsy
The badly decomposed body of a man that was discovered on Wednesday afternoon at Craig Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara has been positively identified by relatives and the police are awaiting an autopsy to determine if his death was due to foul play.
The dead man was identified as 53-year-old Infant Forrester, called “Bolt and Nut,” a farmer of Timehri, East Bank Demerara.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments