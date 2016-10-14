Front Road shooting victim succumbs
Twenty-five-year-old Wayne Jackson Wharton, who was shot on Wednesday evening while standing on the West Front Road, succumbed to his injuries hours after and the police have since arrested two suspects.
This was confirmed by acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy, who told Stabroek News that the men were arrested yesterday and are currently being questioned in relation to the crime.
