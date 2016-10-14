GuySuCo to grow seed paddy at Wales

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) says that preparations are currently underway to commence cultivating rice at the Wales Estate.

A release from GuySuCo today said that this new area of diversification will be executed through a partnership between GuySuCo and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB). The details of the arrangement are being developed and upon completion, a statement will be made by the two partners.

The GRDB 10 variety of seed paddy will be grown and the GRDB 13 Aromatic rice is being considered as another variety to be cultivated at that location. Information on markets and other components relevant to the business plan will be released later, the statement said.

“It is important to note that GuySuCo’s interest in rice is a component of an integrated commercial aquaculture production and processing project. Therefore seed paddy cultivation is a part of the diversification programme and is a preparatory measure to support the aquaculture project. Nearly 60% of the cost of growing fish, for example, tilapia, can be the cost of the feed; as such, the rice bran is being evaluated as an essential ingredient of the feed. Hence, the proposed rice project is not an end in itself but includes ultimately the production of bran for fish feed.

“It should be noted that the Wales Estate has virgin land since rice is a new crop to be cultivated at that location and it is envisaged that the first crops would be grown for seed.

The proposal for rice is similar to proposals for aquaculture, to establish a commercial pilot of approximately 200 hectares.

It is envisaged that these operations would be components of an agriculture processing complex at the Wales Factory site that may also include, meat, dairy and fruit processing from multiple agriculture operations both from the estate lands as well as farms from the community. These projects are designed to create jobs and new economic opportunities for the residents on the West Bank of Demerara”, GuySuCo added.

GuySuCo has been under pressure to come up with alternatives for the Wales estate as sugar will no longer be cultivated there.