Immigration split from police force on gov’t legislative agenda –President

President David Granger yesterday announced his administration’s upcoming legislative agenda, which includes the delinking of the immigration department from the Guyana Police Force.

In an address to the National Assembly that was boycotted by the opposition PPP/C, Granger also revealed that next year the government would begin negotiations with national and international parties to build a bridge across the Essequibo River.

The president, who suggested that the opposition might still be in recess, used his speech to address a number of initiatives, which he said would result in Guyanese experiencing the "good life" that has been the mantra of his administration. A significant portion of the speech was also spent on listing the failings of the previous administration. While the opposition boycotted the speech over the President's announcement that he would suspend Carvil Duncan from the Chairmanship of the Public Service Commission and as a member of other constitutional bodies, its leader Bharrat Jagdeo later described the address as a "desecration" of the National Assembly's Chambers.