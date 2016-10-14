Inter-American human rights team shocked at Lombard St poverty
A team from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) which visited Guyana last month expressed shock at the extent of poverty on Lombard Street in the city.
A statement yesterday from the IACHR on the September 21 to 23 visit said in part “During its visit to the neighbourhood of Lombard Street, the IACHR delegation was shocked by the extreme poverty and precarious living conditions of its inhabitants. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments