Inter-American human rights team shocked at Lombard St poverty

A team from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) which visited Guyana last month expressed shock at the extent of poverty on Lombard Street in the city.

A statement yesterday from the IACHR on the September 21 to 23 visit said in part “During its visit to the neighbourhood of Lombard Street, the IACHR delegation was shocked by the extreme poverty and precarious living conditions of its inhabitants. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.