Jagdeo questions president’s sincerity on working with opposition

At the conclusion of a parliamentary address in which he laid the troubles of the previous decade at the feet of the PPP/C, President David Granger yesterday voiced his hope for both sides of the National Assembly to find common ground but Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo cast doubt on his sincerity, while questioning what he has done to move the agenda forward.

Less than two hours after Granger delivered his third address to the National Assembly, which was boycotted by the PPP/C, Jagdeo characterised the president’s message as a “hostile” one.

At the end of his speech, Granger expressed the wish for the two sides in the House to find common ground in the pursuit of the common good. "The avenues for compromise and consensus remain open," he said.