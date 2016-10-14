No bail for accused arsonist

A woman was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with setting fire to a home and causing almost $2 million in damage as a result.

Naomi Williams, 25, of 62 Norton Street, Lodge, was read two charges.

It was alleged that on October 9, at 7 Miles, Mahdia, she unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a dwelling house, valued $1,600,000 and belonging to Philip Narine.