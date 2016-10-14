No risk in ending Wartsila management of GPL stations, Badal says

There is no risk in ending the contract with Wartsila for the management of four Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) supply stations, according to Board Chairman Robert Badal, who says the utility company is competent enough to undertake the job.

“We have come a long way as a partner with Wartsila. We feel that there is no risk at this time because we have developed sufficient capacity, sufficient training, [and] sufficient competences in the generation of power,” Badal told a press conference yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel.

While briefly explaining the decision, he informed that the company will "later down the line" make a full disclosure to the public.