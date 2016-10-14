No risk in ending Wartsila management of GPL stations, Badal says
There is no risk in ending the contract with Wartsila for the management of four Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) supply stations, according to Board Chairman Robert Badal, who says the utility company is competent enough to undertake the job.
“We have come a long way as a partner with Wartsila. We feel that there is no risk at this time because we have developed sufficient capacity, sufficient training, [and] sufficient competences in the generation of power,” Badal told a press conference yesterday at the Pegasus Hotel.
While briefly explaining the decision, he informed that the company will “later down the line” make a full disclosure to the public.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
UG student struck down by car on East Coast road
-
New KFC franchise to open next week
Ambassador Riehl blindsided by gov’t move to take possession of land
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Fisherman recounts harrowing 29 hours on sea after boat capsizes
-
Ramotar flays move on Riehl’s land
Cabinet asks AG to explain move to take private land
Cabinet axes land takeover
Elderly domestic worker recounts $13M robbery at boss’s house
Comments
About these comments