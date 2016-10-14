Order on acquiring Carmichael St land was prerequisite for negotiations -AG

Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday denied that government has compulsorily acquired the private property at Middle and Carmichael streets, while saying the order issued to allow for surveying works was a prerequisite for negotiations with the owners.

Williams, in a statement distributed to reporters during yesterday’s sitting of the National Assembly, clarified that there has been no compulsory acquisition of the two lots on the property, which are owned by High Commissioner to Canada Clarissa Riehl and the Beharry Group of Companies, while making it clear that this can only be done with the knowledge of the owners.

"Moreover, any such acquisition could not be accomplished without their knowledge nor availing them the opportunity to enter into negotiations for the purchase of the land before any acquisition could be occasioned," Williams said in the statement.