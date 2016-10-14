Public Health Minister apologises to Parliament over bond statements

Following heavy criticism, Minister of Public Health, Dr George Norton yesterday apologised to the National Assembly, President David Granger and the Guyanese people for providing inaccurate information about the controversial Sussex Street drug bond and contract in August.

In reading a statement to the House, Norton said that on August 8 during the consideration of the estimates of financial papers he was questioned extensively by members of parliament representing the PPP/C.

He said that he gave answers in part based on his “personal knowledge and ability” as well as on information and advice given.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.