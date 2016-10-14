Suspected electrical fire leaves Corentyne family homeless

A fire suspected to be of electrical origin gutted the two-storey, three bedroom home of a Corentyne family on Wednesday around 08:30 pm.

The family of five is now homeless and contemplating their next move.

During an interview with Stabroek News, the family vented their frustration and disappointment at the fire service, as according to them, their kitchen containing most of their items could have been saved if the fire truck had an adequate supply of water.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.